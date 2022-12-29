What Does Perak Transit Berhad's (KLSE:PTRANS) Share Price Indicate?

While Perak Transit Berhad (KLSE:PTRANS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the KLSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Perak Transit Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Perak Transit Berhad Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.69x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 14.21x, which means if you buy Perak Transit Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Perak Transit Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Perak Transit Berhad’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Perak Transit Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Perak Transit Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 29%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PTRANS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PTRANS? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PTRANS, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for PTRANS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Perak Transit Berhad at this point in time. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Perak Transit Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Perak Transit Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

