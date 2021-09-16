What Does Perficient, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PRFT) Share Price Indicate?

While Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Perficient’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Perficient?

The stock is currently trading at US$118 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 28% compared to my intrinsic value of $92.08. This means that the opportunity to buy Perficient at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Perficient’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Perficient look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Perficient. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PRFT’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PRFT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRFT for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PRFT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Perficient and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in Perficient, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

