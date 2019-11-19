Does Petards Group plc's (LON:PEG) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Petards Group plc's (LON:PEG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is Petards Group's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 10.67. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 9.4%.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Petards Group:

P/E of 10.67 = £0.15 ÷ £0.01 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

How Does Petards Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Petards Group has a lower P/E than the average (30.0) in the software industry classification.

AIM:PEG Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 19th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Petards Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Petards Group, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Petards Group saw earnings per share decrease by 45% last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 17% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Petards Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals just 2.1% of Petards Group's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Petards Group's P/E Ratio

Petards Group's P/E is 10.7 which is below average (17.1) in the GB market. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.