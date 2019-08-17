Does PetMed Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PETS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how PetMed Express, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PETS) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. What is PetMed Express's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 11.05. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying $11.05 for every $1 in prior year profit.

Check out our latest analysis for PetMed Express

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for PetMed Express:

P/E of 11.05 = $16.5 ÷ $1.49 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does PetMed Express Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (31.2) for companies in the online retail industry is higher than PetMed Express's P/E.

NasdaqGS:PETS Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 17th 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that PetMed Express shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with PetMed Express, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

PetMed Express's earnings per share fell by 25% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 10% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

PetMed Express's Balance Sheet

PetMed Express has net cash of US$83m. This is fairly high at 25% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On PetMed Express's P/E Ratio

PetMed Express has a P/E of 11. That's below the average in the US market, which is 17.2. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.