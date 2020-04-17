How Does PetMed Express's (NASDAQ:PETS) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 43%, after some slippage. The full year gain of 45% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

View our latest analysis for PetMed Express

Does PetMed Express Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

PetMed Express's P/E of 25.59 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, PetMed Express has a higher P/E than the average company (22.5) in the online retail industry.

NasdaqGS:PETS Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that PetMed Express shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

PetMed Express shrunk earnings per share by 38% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 8.2%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does PetMed Express's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of US$92m, PetMed Express has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 14% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On PetMed Express's P/E Ratio

PetMed Express has a P/E of 25.6. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 13.2. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about PetMed Express recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 17.9 to 25.6 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.