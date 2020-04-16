How Does Petro Welt Technologies's (ETR:O2C) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Petro Welt Technologies (ETR:O2C) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 40% in the last month alone, although it is still down 38% over the last quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 59% share price decline, over the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Petro Welt Technologies's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 13.62 that there is some investor optimism about Petro Welt Technologies. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.0) for companies in the energy services industry is lower than Petro Welt Technologies's P/E.

That means that the market expects Petro Welt Technologies will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Petro Welt Technologies's earnings per share fell by 57% in the last twelve months. And EPS is down 33% a year, over the last 5 years. This could justify a pessimistic P/E.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Petro Welt Technologies's Balance Sheet

Petro Welt Technologies has net cash of €26m. This is fairly high at 23% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Petro Welt Technologies's P/E Ratio

Petro Welt Technologies has a P/E of 13.6. That's below the average in the DE market, which is 16.9. The recent drop in earnings per share would almost certainly temper expectations, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Petro Welt Technologies recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 9.8 to 13.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.