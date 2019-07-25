What Does Petros Petropoulos AEBE's (ATH:PETRO) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It?

While small-cap stocks, such as Petros Petropoulos AEBE (ATH:PETRO) with its market cap of €53m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Understanding the company's financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Let's work through some financial health checks you may wish to consider if you're interested in this stock. However, potential investors would need to take a closer look, and I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into PETRO here.

PETRO’s Debt (And Cash Flows)

PETRO has shrunk its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €18m to €15m , which includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, PETRO currently has €6.4m remaining in cash and short-term investments to keep the business going. Moving on, operating cash flow was negative over the last twelve months. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of PETRO’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can PETRO pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at €22m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2x. The current ratio is the number you get when you divide current assets by current liabilities. Generally, for Machinery companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there's a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

ATSE:PETRO Historical Debt, July 25th 2019 More

Is PETRO’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 46% of equity, PETRO may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is a bit unusual for a small-cap stock, since they generally have a harder time borrowing than large more established companies. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In PETRO's case, the ratio of 5.95x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be willing to lend out more funding as PETRO’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although PETRO’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around PETRO's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for PETRO's financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Petros Petropoulos AEBE to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

