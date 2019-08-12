Does Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Petrus Resources's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Petrus Resources had debt of CA$123.9m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from CA$132.8m over a year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

How Strong Is Petrus Resources's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Petrus Resources had liabilities of CA$108.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CA$81.2m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CA$1.91m in cash and CA$9.68m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CA$178.2m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CA$12.4m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Petrus Resources would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Even though Petrus Resources's debt is only 2.3, its interest cover is really very low at 1.5. In large part that's it has so much depreciation and amortisation. These charges may be non-cash, so they could be excluded when it comes to paying down debt. But the accounting charges are there for a reason -- some assets are seen to be losing value. Either way there's no doubt the stock is using meaningful leverage. We also note that Petrus Resources improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive CA$13m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Petrus Resources can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.