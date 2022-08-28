Does PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

PHX Energy Services' Improving Profits

In the last three years PHX Energy Services' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, PHX Energy Services' EPS grew from CA$0.18 to CA$0.47, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 153% year-on-year growth like that. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for PHX Energy Services remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 77% to CA$441m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for PHX Energy Services' future EPS 100% free.

Are PHX Energy Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that PHX Energy Services insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have CA$49m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 15% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Should You Add PHX Energy Services To Your Watchlist?

PHX Energy Services' earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So at the surface level, PHX Energy Services is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Before you take the next step you should know about the 4 warning signs for PHX Energy Services (1 is significant!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

