Does Picton Property Income Limited's (LON:PCTN) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Most readers would already be aware that Picton Property Income's (LON:PCTN) stock increased significantly by 13% over the past three months. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Picton Property Income's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Picton Property Income is:

6.4% = UK£34m ÷ UK£528m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.06.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Picton Property Income's Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

At first glance, Picton Property Income's ROE doesn't look very promising. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.7%. Having said that, Picton Property Income's five year net income decline rate was 21%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

That being said, we compared Picton Property Income's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is PCTN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether PCTN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Picton Property Income Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Picton Property Income seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 81% (meaning, the company retains only 19% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

In addition, Picton Property Income has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 89%.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Picton Property Income. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

