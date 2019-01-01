Does Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Plastiques du Val de Loire’s (EPA:PVL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Plastiques du Val de Loire’s P/E ratio is 4.28. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying €4.28 for every €1 in prior year profit.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Plastiques du Val de Loire:

P/E of 4.28 = €8.89 ÷ €2.08 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. That isn’t necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Plastiques du Val de Loire earnings growth of 11% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 45% per year over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Plastiques du Val de Loire’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Plastiques du Val de Loire has a lower P/E than the average (18.1) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

ENXTPA:PVL PE PEG Gauge January 1st 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Plastiques du Val de Loire will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Plastiques du Val de Loire’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 57% of Plastiques du Val de Loire’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Plastiques du Val de Loire’s P/E Ratio

Plastiques du Val de Loire’s P/E is 4.3 which is below average (14) in the FR market. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified.