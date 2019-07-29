Does Playmates Toys (HKG:869) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Playmates Toys Limited (HKG:869) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Playmates Toys's Debt?

As you can see below, Playmates Toys had HK$5.83m of debt, at December 2018, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$1.01b in cash, so it actually has HK$1.00b net cash.

How Healthy Is Playmates Toys's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Playmates Toys had liabilities of HK$217.5m due within 12 months and no liabilities due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$1.01b and HK$142.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has HK$933.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Playmates Toys's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion. Succinctly put, Playmates Toys boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Playmates Toys will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Playmates Toys saw its revenue drop to HK$474m, which is a fall of 37%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Playmates Toys?

Although Playmates Toys had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of HK$562k. So taking that on face value, and considering the cash, we don't think its very risky in the near term. There's no doubt the next few years will be crucial to how the business matures. For riskier companies like Playmates Toys I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.

