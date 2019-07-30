Does Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj (HEL:UUTEC) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll look at Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj (HEL:UUTEC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj:

0.15 = €2.0m ÷ (€20m - €7.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj has an ROCE of 15%.

Is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE is fairly close to the Machinery industry average of 13%. Separate from Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

In our analysis, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE appears to be 15%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 7.8%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's past growth compares to other companies.

HLSE:UUTEC Past Revenue and Net Income, July 30th 2019 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj has total assets of €20m and current liabilities of €7.5m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 37% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

Our Take On Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE

Our Take On Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better.