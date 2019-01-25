Does Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s (TSE:PIF) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Polaris Infrastructure has a P/E ratio of 14.09, based on the last twelve months. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying CA$14.09 for every CA$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Polaris Infrastructure:

P/E of 14.09 = $8.23 (Note: this is the share price in the reporting currency, namely, USD ) ÷ $0.58 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CA$1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s nice to see that Polaris Infrastructure grew EPS by a stonking 243% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 88% per year over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Polaris Infrastructure’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Polaris Infrastructure has a lower P/E than the average (15.8) in the renewable energy industry classification.

TSX:PIF PE PEG Gauge January 25th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think Polaris Infrastructure will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Polaris Infrastructure’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 93% of Polaris Infrastructure’s market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Polaris Infrastructure’s P/E Ratio

Polaris Infrastructure’s P/E is 14.1 which is about average (14) in the CA market. It does have enough debt to add risk, although earnings growth was strong in the last year. The P/E suggests that the market is not convinced EPS will continue to improve strongly.