Does Polaris Media (OB:POL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Polaris Media (OB:POL). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Polaris Media's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Polaris Media has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Polaris Media's EPS soared from kr1.94 to kr2.95, in just one year. That's a commendable gain of 52%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Polaris Media maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 54% to kr2.3b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

OB:POL Income Statement April 11th 2020 More

Polaris Media isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of kr1.7b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Polaris Media Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Polaris Media insiders spent kr791k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. We also note that it was the Director, Stig Sivertsen, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying kr250k for shares at about kr35.00 each.

Does Polaris Media Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Polaris Media has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying makes my mouth water. To put it succinctly; Polaris Media is a strong candidate for your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for Polaris Media (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

