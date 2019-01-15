Does Poligrafici Editoriale S.p.A. (BIT:POL) Have A Volatile Share Price?

Anyone researching Poligrafici Editoriale S.p.A. (BIT:POL) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

See our latest analysis for Poligrafici Editoriale

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

What POL’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.99, we can surmise that the Poligrafici Editoriale share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Poligrafici Editoriale shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Poligrafici Editoriale is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

BIT:POL Income Statement Export January 15th 19 More

Does POL’s size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of €25m, Poligrafici Editoriale is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Poligrafici Editoriale tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether POL is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Poligrafici Editoriale’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for POL’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for POL’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has POL been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of POL’s historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It’s worth checking to see how POL measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



