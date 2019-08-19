Does Ponni Sugars (Erode) (NSE:PONNIERODE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Ponni Sugars (Erode) Limited (NSE:PONNIERODE) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ponni Sugars (Erode)'s Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Ponni Sugars (Erode) had debt of ₹348.7m, up from ₹72.5m in one year. On the flip side, it has ₹33.1m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹315.6m.

NSEI:PONNIERODE Historical Debt, August 19th 2019

A Look At Ponni Sugars (Erode)'s Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ponni Sugars (Erode) had liabilities of ₹892.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹88.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹33.1m as well as receivables valued at ₹382.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹566.1m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of ₹941.5m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Ponni Sugars (Erode) has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.3. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 24.7 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Ponni Sugars (Erode) has boosted its EBIT by 74%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Ponni Sugars (Erode)'s earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Ponni Sugars (Erode) produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 68% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.