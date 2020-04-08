Does The Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Share Price Fall With The Market?

If you're interested in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What POWL's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.52, we can surmise that the Powell Industries share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that Powell Industries shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Powell Industries fares in that regard, below.

Could POWL's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of US$259m, Powell Industries is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Powell Industries share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether POWL is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Powell Industries’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

