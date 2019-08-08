How Does Pradip Overseas Limited (NSE:PRADIP) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility?

Anyone researching Pradip Overseas Limited (NSE:PRADIP) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does PRADIP's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Pradip Overseas, we see it has a five year beta of 1.34. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Pradip Overseas shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Pradip Overseas fares in that regard, below.

NSEI:PRADIP Income Statement, August 8th 2019 More

Does PRADIP's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of ₹64m, Pradip Overseas is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Pradip Overseas share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether PRADIP is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Pradip Overseas’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

