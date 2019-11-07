How Does Precision Camshafts's (NSE:PRECAM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Precision Camshafts (NSE:PRECAM) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 32% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 20% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 49% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Precision Camshafts Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 16.17 that there is some investor optimism about Precision Camshafts. As you can see below, Precision Camshafts has a higher P/E than the average company (14.7) in the auto components industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Precision Camshafts shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

Precision Camshafts's earnings per share fell by 51% in the last twelve months. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 38% per year over the last three years. This could justify a low P/E.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Precision Camshafts's Balance Sheet

Precision Camshafts has net cash of ₹135m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Precision Camshafts's P/E Ratio

Precision Camshafts trades on a P/E ratio of 16.2, which is above its market average of 13.5. The recent drop in earnings per share might keep value investors away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: and the high P/E suggests the market thinks it will. What we know for sure is that investors have become more excited about Precision Camshafts recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 12.3 to 16.2 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.