Does Premier Polyfilm (NSE:PREMIERPOL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Premier Polyfilm Ltd. (NSE:PREMIERPOL) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Premier Polyfilm Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Premier Polyfilm had debt of ₹217.9m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹299.2m over a year. However, it also had ₹65.7m in cash, and so its net debt is ₹152.2m.

How Strong Is Premier Polyfilm's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Premier Polyfilm had liabilities of ₹418.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹63.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ₹65.7m in cash and ₹223.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹192.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Premier Polyfilm is worth ₹459.8m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Given net debt is only 1.4 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that Premier Polyfilm's EBIT has low interest coverage of 2.4 times. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. Unfortunately, Premier Polyfilm's EBIT flopped 12% over the last four quarters. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Premier Polyfilm's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.