How Does Prime Securities's (NSE:PRIMESECU) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Prime Securities (NSE:PRIMESECU) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 47% gain, recovering from prior weakness. And the full year gain of 21% isn't too shabby, either!

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for Prime Securities

Does Prime Securities Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 7.39 that sentiment around Prime Securities isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Prime Securities has a lower P/E than the average (12.5) P/E for companies in the capital markets industry.

NSEI:PRIMESECU Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Prime Securities shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Prime Securities increased earnings per share by a whopping 28% last year. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 1.7% a year, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Prime Securities's Balance Sheet

Since Prime Securities holds net cash of ₹5.1m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Prime Securities's P/E Ratio

Prime Securities trades on a P/E ratio of 7.4, which is below the IN market average of 13.4. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Prime Securities over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.0 back then to 7.4 today. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.