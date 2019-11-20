Does Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd (NSE:PNC) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd's (NSE:PNC) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Pritish Nandy Communications's P/E ratio is 16.85. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Pritish Nandy Communications:

P/E of 16.85 = ₹13.70 ÷ ₹0.81 (Based on the year to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Pritish Nandy Communications's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Pritish Nandy Communications has a lower P/E than the average (30.4) in the entertainment industry classification.

NSEI:PNC Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 20th 2019 More

Pritish Nandy Communications's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Pritish Nandy Communications, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Pritish Nandy Communications saw earnings per share decrease by 33% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Pritish Nandy Communications's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Pritish Nandy Communications has net cash of ₹39m. This is fairly high at 18% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Pritish Nandy Communications's P/E Ratio

Pritish Nandy Communications trades on a P/E ratio of 16.8, which is above its market average of 13.2. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!