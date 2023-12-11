When does probation violations put someone behind bars for the first time?

SOMERSET — Probation is not a walk in the park. It means time and money for the county and the defendant alike. It generally means a criminal record on the books. However, it also means a convicted offender can complete his sentence from home.

Rules need to be followed, some general, some specific. If not, the offender's assigned probation officer can request a probation revocation hearing before the sentencing judge.

A participant who commits a probation violation usually is promptly arrested and the hearing is held no later than two business days after the arrest, according to state statute.

What can happen

At the hearing, the judge can order the participant to three days in jail for the first violation, seven days for a second violation, 14 days for a third violation and 21 days for any other violation of the probationary period. The judge may allow the time served behind bars to be done on weekends or other nonwork days for someone who is employed and committed a first or second violation. Additionally, the court may increase the conditions of probation, including additional substance abuse treatment for a participant who has failed one or more drug tests.

Moreover, after a third violation, the judge can revoke the probationary sentence, and resent the former participant within the sentencing alternatives available at the time of initial sentencing.

There is an exception, if the participant can provide "a compelling reason for the probation violation," that person can continue with the probationary sentence without any incarceration, according to state law.

A probationary sentence suspends jail time as long as the conditions of the probation are met by the defendant. If the offender does not adhere to the conditions, that person can have one of three things happen: continuation of probation, spending a portion of the sentence in jail or the remainder of the sentence behind bars.

For some defendants, a probation revocation might mean the first time they will be looking at their world behind bars for a crime they committed and admitted to doing so in a court of law while free on bail or no bail.

Changing laws

Former Somerset County Court President Judge D. Gregory Geary sat down with the Daily American and explained the changing laws when it comes to probation revocation. Geary retired from his judgeship earlier this fall.

"There has been a change in the law," he said. Thus, the change causes how sentencing judges view things consistent with that change.

"Now, of course, there are no absolutes in the law. As a general rule if you do a technical probationary violation you are likely going to get another probationary sentence," Geary said.

A technical violation could be not attending predated meetings with a probation officer or not attending assigned programs such as one that deals with substance abuse. A technical violation is anything other than being charged with another crime while on probation.

"If you are on probation and do a technical violation and are revoked, you are likely to get another probationary sentence, Geary said. "Your probationary sentence starts all over. If you are one year into a two-year probationary sentence and I revoke you and resentence you to a two-year probation, you get a two-year sentence probation rather than the one year that was left.

"If you get your probation revoked there are sentencing guideline ranges (under the new law) that apply. What happens is they are a bit enhanced compared to the original sentence."

Under the new law, the bottom line is that now a sentencing judge who resentences because of a probationary violation has a guidelines sheet in front of him or her that tells that judge the minimal and maximum is in the standard range.

The average number of resentencing to the county jail for probation violations is five per month, according to a Somerset County Prison Board report. For example, in November there were none, but in May there were eight, the most so far this year, with a total of 59.

Probation saves county money

The county will have saved about half a million dollars through the intermediate probationary program by the end of the year, based on monthly reports to the Somerset County Prison Board by Somerset County Director of Probation Services David Roman.

The intermediate probationary program is Intermediate punishment essentially is not incarceration and it is not traditional probation. The program provides a middle ground between incarceration and traditional probation and parole for nonviolent offenders. Individuals who are sentenced to intermediate punishment may be released into the community; however, they are subject to very strict guidelines and conditions.

