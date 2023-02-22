Does Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Property Franchise Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Property Franchise Group managed to grow EPS by 8.8% per year, over three years. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. On the one hand, Property Franchise Group's EBIT margins fell over the last year, but on the other hand, revenue grew. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Property Franchise Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£89m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Property Franchise Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

One positive for Property Franchise Group, is that company insiders spent UK£33k acquiring shares in the last year. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Philip Crooks, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£14k for shares at about UK£2.40 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Property Franchise Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they hold UK£21m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 24% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add Property Franchise Group To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Property Franchise Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Property Franchise Group you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

