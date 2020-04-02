How Does Property Franchise Group's (LON:TPFG) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) shares are down a considerable 30% in the last month. The stock has been solid, longer term, gaining 15% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Property Franchise Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Property Franchise Group's P/E is 12.40. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.3) for companies in the real estate industry is roughly the same as Property Franchise Group's P/E.

That indicates that the market expects Property Franchise Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Property Franchise Group saw earnings per share decrease by 5.7% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 13% per year over the last five years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 1.3% annually. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Property Franchise Group's P/E?

Property Franchise Group has net cash of UK£4.0m. This is fairly high at 10% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On Property Franchise Group's P/E Ratio

Property Franchise Group has a P/E of 12.4. That's around the same as the average in the GB market, which is 12.5. Although the recent drop in earnings per share would keep the market cautious, the net cash position means it's not surprising that expectations put the company roughly in line with the market average P/E. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Property Franchise Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 17.8 back then to 12.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.