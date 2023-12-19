How does the proposed OKC skyscraper stack up against the tallest buildings in the US?

After early plans were revealed for a 134-story skyscraper in Bricktown, many Oklahoma City residents are asking questions about what would be the second-tallest building in the nation.

The 1,750-foot apartment tower would be behind only the 1,776-foot One World Trade Center in New York City.

The plans for the third tower are preliminary right now. It wouldn't be built until after the other towers.

Ultimately, its height will be determined by the success of the first two towers, market demand for the luxury units and financing, developers said.

