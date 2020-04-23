Does Protector Forsikring ASA's (OB:PROTCT) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2006, Sverre Bjerkeli was appointed CEO of Protector Forsikring ASA (OB:PROTCT). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Sverre Bjerkeli's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Protector Forsikring ASA is worth kr2.6b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as kr9.6m for the year to December 2019. That's below the compensation, last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at kr7.3m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from kr1.1b to kr4.3b, and the median CEO total compensation was kr5.1m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Protector Forsikring stands. On an industry level, roughly 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. Protector Forsikring pays out 76% of aggregate payment in the shape of a salary, which is significantly higher than the industry average.

Thus we can conclude that Sverre Bjerkeli receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Protector Forsikring ASA. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Protector Forsikring has changed over time.

Is Protector Forsikring ASA Growing?

Over the last three years Protector Forsikring ASA has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 97% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 52%.

The reduction in earnings per share, over three years, is arguably concerning. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Protector Forsikring ASA Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 54% over three years, many shareholders in Protector Forsikring ASA are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Protector Forsikring ASA, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Shareholders may wish to consider further research. Although we don't think the CEO pay is too high, it is probably more on the generous side of things. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Protector Forsikring that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.