Does Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Proteome Sciences' Improving Profits

In the last three years Proteome Sciences' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Proteome Sciences' EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.0013 to UK£0.0019, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 46%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Proteome Sciences shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 12% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Proteome Sciences isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£12m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Proteome Sciences Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

You can't deny that Proteome Sciences has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. We should say that we've discovered 5 warning signs for Proteome Sciences (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although Proteome Sciences certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

