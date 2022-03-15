Does the public have a right to Alex Murdaugh’s jail calls? 5th SC judge will decide

Judge Cameron McGowan Currie will decide whether recorded jailhouse telephone calls of disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh can be released to the public.

She is the fifth federal judge assigned to the case.

Four other federal judges have recused themselves since Feb. 28, when Murdaugh filed his lawsuit seeking to block any further disclosure of his telephone calls.

At issue is whether releasing the tapes is allowed under the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

The release to the public of taped inmate telephone calls, as unprecedented as that is, appears to be legal under the South Carolina’s Freedom of Information Act, said Jay Bender, a Columbia attorney who is one of the state’s foremost media lawyers.

Murdaugh has been in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center unable to post a $7 million bond since mid-October. State grand jury indictments accuse him of stealing $8.4 million from clients and associates. Law enforcement considers him a “person of interest” in last June’s unsolved murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Tapes of some of Murdaugh’s phone calls were obtained and aired in February by news site FitsNews and podcast Murdaugh Murders after they made a Freedom of Information request to the jail.

Currie, 73, who has been a federal judge since 1994, was given the case Monday, according to the federal court records database.

Currie replaces Judge Michelle Childs, the fourth judge, who was assigned March 7.

Childs, 55, was on President Biden’s short list of contenders for a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy. Although Biden nominated District of Columbia Appeals Court Judge Katanji Brown Jackson, Childs’ nomination for a prestigious District of Columbia Appeals Court judgeship is still active.

On March 8, Childs filed an order saying she had become aware “of allegations of impropriety made by non-judicial, non-legal sources” that may cause some to question whether she could be impartial in the case.

In her order, Childs indicated that the allegations concern her employment with the Columbia-headquartered law firm of Nexsen Pruet, where she worked from 1991 to 2000, as well as allegations that while a judge, she used services provided by the law firm’s public relations arm, NP Strategies, and that one of her current law clerks had worked for one of Murdaugh’s lawyers, Dick Harpootlian.

Childs also asked anyone with an objection to her presiding on the jailhouse tapes case to file an objection by Friday.

On Friday, Murdaugh lawyers Harpootlian and Jim Griffin moved that Childs recuse herself from the jailhouse tapes case, saying that although they knew that Childs “would not be influenced by any bias or improper concern ..., it is important, however, that there be no possible pretext for allegations damaging public confidence in the legal basis for the Court’s (Childs’) decisions or the integrity of the Court.

“Intense public interest in Plaintiff’s (Murdaugh’s) case and the resulting media coverage create a very real danger that Judge Childs’ tangential and irrelevant connections with Plaintiff and his counsel will be portrayed in a manner creating an ‘appearance of impropriety’ even in the eyes of reasonable members of the public ... thereby eroding the confidence in judicial integrity,” the lawyers wrote.

The lawyers did not explain what they meant by “tangential and irrelevant connections” Childs may have with Murdaugh or anyone close to him.

Andrew Lindemann, a lawyer for jail Interim Director Shane Kitchens, said in a filing that he did not object to Childs’ continuing on the case. Kitchens is the defendant in the jailhouse tapes case.

Childs has a reputation as “a highly ethical and fair jurist” and measures could easily be taken to remove any sources of apparent conflict, Lindemann wrote.

Childs gives reason for recusal

In a two-page order Monday, Childs explained why she recused herself, saying that judicial canons require a judge to “act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary.”

Consequently, “due to several unprovoked public attacks on the judiciary made as a result of the filing of the instant matter here (the Murdaugh jail tapes lawsuit), the court finds that a reasonable person would not be able to discern truth from falsity regarding any further allegations of impropriety.”

Therefore, Childs wrote, the case should be assigned to a judge having no alleged connection to Murdaugh or his lawyers.

As for allegations that Childs used the Nexsen Pruet law firm and its public relations arm, law firm chairman Leighton Lord said Tuesday in an interview that Childs has “never” used the services of the law firm or NP Strategies.

After Childs’ name was floated as a contender for the U.S. Supreme Court, the law firm — not Childs — used NP Strategies to field media questions about Childs’ work with the firm 22 years ago, Lord said.

Childs is the only recused federal judge in the Murdaugh case who has given a public explanation for stepping down. Judges are not required to give a public reason for recusal.

“In South Carolina, you have a fairly small bar — it’s not like California or New York. It’s probable that all these judges know Murdaugh,” said John Crangle, a Columbia lawyer who studies ethics issues involving South Carolina public officials.

“Murdaugh or someone close to him must have some kind of personal, financial and professional relationship with all those judges,” Crangle speculated

Murdaugh lawyer Griffin said last week in an interview, ”The reason we filed the lawsuit is to prevent any further disclosure of his intercepted telephone conversations to the public in order to protect Alex’s rights to a fair criminal proceeding and to avoid further exploitation of Alex and his family members in their personal communications.”

Inmates on telephone calls are warned that their conversations are recorded and may be used in court.