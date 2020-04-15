Does Public Joint-Stock Company Lenenergo's (MCX:LSNG) 13% Earnings Growth Make It An Outperformer?

Assessing Public Joint-Stock Company Lenenergo's (MISX:LSNG) past track record of performance is a useful exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Below, I assess LSNG's latest performance announced on 31 December 2019 and evaluate these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

LSNG's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of ₽12b has jumped 13% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 46%, indicating the rate at which LSNG is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Lenenergo has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.6% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.4% exceeds the RU Electric Utilities industry of 5.0%, indicating Lenenergo has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Lenenergo’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 5.6% to 13%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 114% to 20% over the past 5 years.

Lenenergo's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Lenenergo has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Lenenergo to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

