How Does Publicis Groupe S.A.'s (EPA:PUB) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

When Publicis Groupe S.A. (EPA:PUB) released its most recent earnings update (30 June 2019), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were Publicis Groupe's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not PUB actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see PUB has performed.

Could PUB beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

PUB's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €963m has jumped 24% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of -0.2%, indicating the rate at which PUB is growing has accelerated. How has it been able to do this? Let's see whether it is solely due to industry tailwinds, or if Publicis Groupe has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Publicis Groupe has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.5% is below the FR Media industry of 5.0%, indicating Publicis Groupe's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Publicis Groupe’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 15% to 12%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 16% to 71% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Publicis Groupe's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Publicis Groupe has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I suggest you continue to research Publicis Groupe to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

