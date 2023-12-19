When does Publix close? Who can fill a prescription? What’s open Christmas Eve and Day

Nochebuena is Sunday night and Christmas Day is Monday. That means some businesses will close early Christmas Eve and stay shut through the holiday.

And Miami-Dade and Broward County offices, with a couple of exceptions, along with courts, schools and libraries, will be closed on Christmas. Bank branches and the stock market will be closed, although ATMs will operate as usual.

What about pharmacies and buses? And when can you put out all those boxes and wrapping paper to be picked up by garbage collectors?

Here’s what to know about Christmas Eve and Christmas Day hours:

Supermarkets

Publix: All stores will close at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day.

Winn-Dixie/Fresco Y Mas: Closing 9 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed on Christmas Day.

Milam’s Market: Closing Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Price Choice Markets: Check your favorite location, but some stores will be open Christmas Day.

Fresh Market: Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Christmas Eve, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Christmas Day, closed.

Whole Foods Market: Stores closing at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day.

Aldi: Most locations close at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve. All locations closed on Christmas Day.

Trader Joe’s: Closing at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. All locations closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart Neighborhood Market: Closing at 6 p.m., Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Chain pharmacies

Walgreens: Stores will be open Christmas Day, some with adjusted hours like 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., others for 24 hours. But take care of your pharmacy needs on Christmas Eve or before — pharmacies won’t be open Christmas Day.

CVS/Navarro: Stores will be open Christmas Day. Some pharmacies will be open Christmas Day.

Big box stores

Walmart: Closing at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

Target: Most stores open until 7 p.m. Christmas Eve. All stores closed Christmas Day.

Costco: Closing 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. Closed Christmas Day.

BJ’s Warehouse Club: All stores close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed Christmas Day.

Shopping malls

Aventura Mall: Christmas Eve, closes 7 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Bal Harbour Shops: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Brickell City Centre: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Broward Mall: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Coral Square Mall: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Dadeland Mall: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Dolphin Mall: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

The Falls: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Galleria Fort Lauderdale: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Miami International Mall: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Palms at Town & Country: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day (but check individual stores).

Pembroke Lakes Mall: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Sawgrass Mills: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Shops at Merrick Park: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Westland Mall: Christmas Eve, closes at 6 p.m. Closed Christmas Day.

Mass transit

Miami-Dade: Metrobus, Metrorail and Metromover will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Eve Sunday and Christmas Day Monday.

Metrobus will be running on a holiday schedule.

Broward: Broward County Transit services will work on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day. There will be trip-planning for fixed and paratransit routes at 954-357-8400 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and staff will be at the downtown Fort Lauderdale main terminal, the Lauderhill Transit Center and the Pompano Beach Northeast Transit Center during those hours.

Tri-Rail: The service will run on a weekend/holiday schedule.

Garbage

Miami: Christmas Day is one of the two weekdays of the year — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the other — the city’s Solid Waste Division isn’t picking up garbage.

Miami-Dade: No garbage pickup on Christmas Day. Monday pickups will be made on your next scheduled day.

Fort Lauderdale: No garbage pickup on Christmas Day.

Broward: No collection on Christmas Day. For those whose normal pickup is Monday, garbage and recycling collection will be done on Thursday. Bulk waste pickup that normally would be done on Monday will be done on Tuesday.

Other municipalities, check with your local government.

U.S. Postal Service

No service or pickup Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, aside from Priority Mail Express.

County offices, courts, schools, libraries

Miami-Dade: Closed on Christmas Day.

Broward: Closed on Christmas Day.