Does The Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market?

Anyone researching Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does PTU's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Purepoint Uranium Group, we see it has a five year beta of 1.44. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Purepoint Uranium Group shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Purepoint Uranium Group is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does PTU's size influence the expected beta?

Purepoint Uranium Group is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of CA$11m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Purepoint Uranium Group tends to move up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether PTU is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Purepoint Uranium Group’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

