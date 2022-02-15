Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat
- Sergey LavrovRussian politician and Foreign Minister
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joined CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.