Does Puxing Clean Energy Limited (HKG:90) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Puxing Clean Energy Limited's (HKG:90) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Puxing Clean Energy's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 5.05. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$5.05 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Puxing Clean Energy:

P/E of 5.05 = CN¥0.604 ÷ CN¥0.120 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does Puxing Clean Energy's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. The image below shows that Puxing Clean Energy has a lower P/E than the average (6.5) P/E for companies in the renewable energy industry.

This suggests that market participants think Puxing Clean Energy will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Puxing Clean Energy, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Puxing Clean Energy grew EPS by 20% in the last year. And it has improved its earnings per share by 9.6% per year over the last three years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Puxing Clean Energy's P/E?

Puxing Clean Energy's net debt is considerable, at 159% of its market cap. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On Puxing Clean Energy's P/E Ratio

Puxing Clean Energy has a P/E of 5.0. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.5. While the EPS growth last year was strong, the significant debt levels reduce the number of options available to management. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue.