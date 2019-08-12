What Does QBE Insurance Group Limited's (ASX:QBE) Share Price Indicate?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of A$12.91 and falling to the lows of A$11.28. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether QBE Insurance Group's current trading price of A$11.8 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at QBE Insurance Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is QBE Insurance Group worth?

According to my valuation model, QBE Insurance Group seems to be fairly priced at around 17% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy QBE Insurance Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$14.13, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, QBE Insurance Group’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from QBE Insurance Group?

ASX:QBE Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. QBE Insurance Group’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? QBE’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on QBE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

