Does Rain Industries Limited (NSE:RAIN) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

A large part of investment returns can be generated by dividend-paying stock given their role in compounding returns over time. Historically, Rain Industries Limited (NSE:RAIN) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 1.7%. Does Rain Industries tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

Does Rain Industries pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 3.3%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. RAIN has increased its DPS from ₹0.74 to ₹2 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

In terms of its peers, Rain Industries has a yield of 1.7%, which is high for Chemicals stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

With this in mind, I definitely rank Rain Industries as a strong dividend stock, and makes it worth further research for anyone who likes steady income generation from their portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further research:

