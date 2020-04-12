How Does Ramaco Resources's (NASDAQ:METC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 13% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 18% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 50% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Ramaco Resources Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.70 that sentiment around Ramaco Resources isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Ramaco Resources has a lower P/E than the average (8.6) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Ramaco Resources shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Ramaco Resources, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Ramaco Resources shrunk earnings per share by 2.5% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting Ramaco Resources's P/E?

Ramaco Resources's net debt is 6.3% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Verdict On Ramaco Resources's P/E Ratio

Ramaco Resources's P/E is 4.7 which is below average (14.0) in the US market. Since it only carries a modest debt load, it's likely the low expectations implied by the P/E ratio arise from the lack of recent earnings growth. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Ramaco Resources over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 4.2 back then to 4.7 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.