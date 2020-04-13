Does RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio?

Could RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. Yet sometimes, investors buy a stock for its dividend and lose money because the share price falls by more than they earned in dividend payments.

RBG Holdings has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so investors might be curious about its 9.7% yield. Remember though, given the recent drop in its share price, RBG Holdings's yield will look higher, even though the market may now be expecting a decline in its long-term prospects. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding RBG Holdings for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on RBG Holdings!

AIM:RBGP Historical Dividend Yield April 13th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 73% of RBG Holdings's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a healthy payout ratio, and while it does limit the amount of earnings that can be reinvested in the business, there is also some room to lift the payout ratio over time.

While the above analysis focuses on dividends relative to a company's earnings, we do note RBG Holdings's strong net cash position, which will let it pay larger dividends for a time, should it choose.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of RBG Holdings's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. This company has been paying a dividend for less than 2 years, which we think is too soon to consider it a reliable dividend stock. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 43% a year over that time.

We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Dividend Growth Potential

Examining whether the dividend is affordable and stable is important. However, it's also important to assess if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Over the long term, dividends need to grow at or above the rate of inflation, in order to maintain the recipient's purchasing power. RBG Holdings's earnings per share are down -4.3% over the past year. That's not great to see, but there could be a number of reasons for this. Should the decline continue, we would become concerned. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

We'd also point out that RBG Holdings issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.