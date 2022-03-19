It does real damage when Sen. Wendy Rogers spews hate and claims to love Jesus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Wright
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jesus
    Jesus
    Jewish preacher and religious leader, central figure of Christianity
  • Paul Gosar
    American politician
Sen. Wendy Rogers may tweet that she &#39;loves Jesus,&#39; but her actions don&#39;t mesh with that.
Sen. Wendy Rogers may tweet that she 'loves Jesus,' but her actions don't mesh with that.

Every Christmas since I was a kid, warnings have been issued by certain segments of Christianity that Christmas is under attack.

Every year a call to arms is sounded to put Christ back into Christmas.

For all the fear, hand-wringing and warnings, Christmas is still freely celebrated by Christians as the birth of Jesus. And even non-Christian people celebrate the spirit of Jesus through gift-giving and the spreading of joy and glad tidings.

Over the years the war on Christmas has morphed into an apparent nonstop war on Christianity: Prayer banned from schools; plaques containing the Ten Commandments removed from some public courthouses; the occasional lawsuit to remove “under God” from the pledge or “In God we Trust” from our currency; and the perceived unraveling of Christian values and morals, the legalization of gay marriage being the tip of the iceberg for many.

There is, however, a real War on Christianity. It’s just not coming from where we think it is.

Rogers, Fuentes may call themselves Christians

Let me use an example from Arizona.

Recently, state Sen. Wendy Rogers spoke at the America First Political Action conference. America First was founded by Nick Fuentes, labeled a white nationalist.

Fuentes views societal change in the U.S. as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed. The Founders never intended for America to be a refugee camp for nonwhite people.”

Fuentes “jokingly” denied the Holocaust and compared Jews burned in concentration camps to cookies in an oven.

This is the person Arizona U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar calls a young conservative Christian man.

Wendy Rogers’ AFPAC speech, presented as Christian ideology, was littered with anti-Semitic statements. She called for her enemies (those who disagree with her) to be hanged on gallows. She praised white nationalists as patriots.

Under the threat of censure from some of her colleagues (who did censure her) she wrote on Twitter, “I stand with the Christians worldwide not the global bankers who are shoving godlessness and degeneracy in our face.”

And in another tweet: “I’m just a sweet grandma who loves Jesus and America.”

That's not what Jesus sounded like

But Wendy Rogers, Nick Fuentes and Paul Gosar sound nothing like Jesus.

Here’s what Jesus sounds like:

  • “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives, and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”

  • Do to others as you would have them do to you.”

  • Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”

  • “Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength. And love your neighbor as yourself.”

Jesus didn’t condemn. He restored. Jesus didn’t vent hatred at the enemies of his people, the Jews. He treated them with dignity and respect. Jesus didn’t feed into the anger and grievances of people. He held up love and grace as alternatives.

Jesus didn’t come to break things but to put things back together. Jesus didn’t exclude. He built an inclusive tent. Jesus didn’t lie. He spoke grace and truth.

We must stand up to those who speak hate

The war against Christianity is not being waged by anti-Christian elites or the politically correct or the Woke crowd. It’s being waged by people vomiting hate-filled rhetoric in the name of Jesus and/or by people who wrap that hate-filled speech in Christian clothes and/or by far too many Christians who fail to stand up and say that this is not who Jesus is.

It’s not my job to say whether or not Wendy Rogers is a sweet grandma who loves Jesus, or if Nick Fuentes is a young conservative Christian man. I do believe that Jesus loves them. But they don’t seem to know it or believe it.

Because their words and actions not only do not represent Jesus, they are the destructive opposite of who Jesus is. And it’s this hatred in the name of Jesus, unchecked and unchallenged, that damages Christian goodwill in the U.S.

Just look at the numbers of young people walking away from the church and Christianity because the Jesus of people like Rogers and Fuentes and Gosar is of no interest to them. Nor should he be. Because that Jesus doesn’t exist.

If there is going to be a war on Christianity, then it should be a war against all forms of hate, violence, racism, anti-Semitism and nationalism done in the name of Jesus (or any other name, for that matter). This war should use the tools of Jesus: grace, unconditional love, uncompromising kindness, lavish generosity, transformative justice and radical forgiveness.

The cross of Jesus stands as the line in the sand. It says that hatred, violence or condemnation in the name of Jesus will not stand. Grace will have the final word, even in the lives of those who hate.

It’s time for Christians of all theological, political and ideological persuasions to stand on the side of Jesus, the side of grace and show our neighbors the real face of Christianity.

Tim Wright is pastor of Community of Grace Lutheran Church in Peoria. Reach him at Tim@boldrecklessgrace.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Wendy Rogers can't spew hate and claim to love Jesus

Recommended Stories

  • Cowboys for Trump co-founder charged with campaign violation

    A New Mexico elected official was charged Friday with a misdemeanor campaign finance violation for refusing to register his political group Cowboys for Trump, the state's attorney general announced. Couy Griffin, a Republican county commissioner from Tularosa in southern New Mexico, has been facing off with state election regulators for more than a year over whether he needs to register the group as a political committee. Griffin expressed concern that registering may lead to other disclosure requirements about contributions and spending and in 2020 sued the New Mexico secretary of state after she insisted the group must register.

  • The Ugly Truth About Trump Media Acquirer Digital World's Shares

    Many issues face investors in the company, above and beyond the sharp falloff of interest in Truth Social

  • Anheuser-Busch ends Washington Commanders sponsorship

    One of the biggest sponsors of the NFL and its teams has decided to stop sponsoring the Washington Commanders. Anheuser-Busch confirmed that it has ended its sponsorship agreement with the Commanders. Although the company did not explain its decision, it noted in a statement to the Washington Post that it continues to have sponsorship arrangements [more]

  • U.S. Response to Russia's Hypersonic Weapons is Counting on These Companies

    With the first claimed use of a hypersonic weapon by Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, attention is again focusing on defense contractors in the U.S. that are trying to develop their own. Among U.S. defense contractors notable for their efforts are Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman and Raytheon .

  • AOC mocked for Biden-like whispering about 'little secret' of capitalism

    Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was mocked on social media Friday after appearing on Instagram Live and whispering into the camera that “most people don’t know what Capitalism is.”

  • Excerpts from Trump’s speech Saturday at the American Freedom Tour in Broward County

    Former President Donald Trump returned to Broward County Saturday to speak to some of his most ardent supporters from the stage of FLA Live Arena at the American Freedom Tour, a private event where attendees paid up to $6,999 for seats and access to some of the Republican Party’s biggest names.

  • Controversial Saudi-Backed Tournament Reportedly To Be Held At Trump Golf Course

    After the Capitol riot last year, organizers announced they were yanking the 2022 PGA Championship from the same course in New Jersey.

  • Russian cosmonauts boarded the International Space Station wearing yellow and blue, the colors of Ukraine's flag, but it might not be the show of support it seems

    People online thought the cosmonauts were showing support for Ukraine, but the suits are usually selected and packed months in advance.

  • March Madness: No. 11 Princeton shocks surging sleeper favorite No. 6 Kentucky

    No. 6 Kentucky was a favorite to pull some upsets later in the tournament, not be upset themselves.

  • Mariupol police officer pleads for help from Biden, Macron

    A Ukrainian police officer in Mariupol has warned that the besieged port city has been “wiped off the face of the earth” and pleaded with the presidents of the United States and France to provide his country with a modern air defense system. In a video post from a rubble-strewn street, Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin told President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron that they had promised assistance “but what we have received is not quite it," and urged them to save the civilian population.

  • NYPD: Bar patron opened fire, shot 2, in retaliation for being kicked out

    Police said the suspect, a disgruntled patron, was thrown out of the bar in Queens over a dispute. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

  • Letters to the Editor: March 20, 2022

    Readers share their views on the value of mentorship; speed problems on public highways; depressing stories in the news; and the cost of going green

  • Former Apple employee charged with defrauding $10 million

    A former Apple employee has been charged with defrauding the tech giant out of more than $10 million by taking kickbacks, stealing equipment and laundering money, federal prosecutors said.

  • Ukraine Confirms Fifth Russian General Has Been Killed

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/TwitterThe Ukrainian military claimed to have killed yet another Russian general, this time Lieutenant-General Andrei Mordvichev, making him the fifth to die so far in the conflict. Mordvichev, who led the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District, was killed as the result of “fire damage,” the Ukrainian armed forced announced on social media early Saturday.Other high-ranking Russian officials, including at least one general, have bee

  • Highlights: 4-seed Washington State men's basketball upsets 1-seed SMU, 75-63, to advance to NIT quarterfinals

    4-seed Washington State is moving on after defeating 1-seed SMU, 75-63, in the second round of the 2022 NIT on Sunday, March 20th in Dallas. The Cougars jumped out to a 39-20 lead after the first half and held in the second half to pull off the road upset. With the win, Washington State advances to face 2-seed BYU in the quarterfinals, with a trip to Madison Square Garden on the line.

  • President Biden trying to convince China not to support Russia's war in Ukraine

    President Biden is trying to convince China not to support Russia's war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a rally in Moscow saying his country "will prevail." CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

  • Permanent Daylight Saving Time bill could stall in the House

    Permanent Daylight Saving Time bill could stall in the House

  • See photos of Trump supporters arriving at the American Freedom Tour event in Broward

    A steady stream of hundreds of people lined up and shuffled into the FLA Live Arena for the American Freedom Tour on Saturday, where former President Donald Trump will headline.

  • China's Vice Foreign Minister blames NATO for war in Ukraine

    China's vice foreign minister on Saturday blamed NATO for the war in Ukraine and criticized the West's sanctions against Russia, AP reports.Driving the news: Le Yucheng speaking at a conference in Beijing called NATO a "Cold War vestige," warning that its expansion could cause "repercussions too dreadful to contemplate," per AP. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Sanctions against Russia are now going to such lengths that globalization is used as a weapon

  • Suspect in Grisly Mosque Murder Was Obsessed With ‘Race War’ Group

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily BeastJust after dawn on Sept. 7, 2020, along a well-trodden path of the West Humber Trail in Toronto, a jogger saw something that stopped them in their tracks.Laying along the side of the trail, under a bridge, was the body of Rampreet Singh. Cops happened upon a grizzly scene: Singh had been attacked in his sleeping bag and stabbed repeatedly. He was likely attacked while he was still fast asleep.Five days later, police would be called again, to a