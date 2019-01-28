What does Real Estate Investar Group Limited’s (ASX:REV) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Real Estate Investar Group Limited (ASX:REV) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of AU$2.8m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Given that REV is not presently profitable, it’s crucial to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into REV here.

How does REV’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

REV’s debt levels surged from AU$235k to AU$335k over the last 12 months , which is mainly comprised of near term debt. With this growth in debt, REV’s cash and short-term investments stands at AU$107k , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of REV’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can REV meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at REV’s AU$2.2m in current liabilities, the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.73x.

Can REV service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 86%, REV can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. Though, since REV is currently loss-making, there’s a question of sustainability of its current operations. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

REV’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. However, its low liquidity raises concerns over whether current asset management practices are properly implemented for the small-cap. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure REV has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Real Estate Investar Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

