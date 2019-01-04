What does Real Good Food plc’s (LON:RGD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of UK£6.2m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Given that RGD is not presently profitable, it’s essential to understand the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into RGD here.

How much cash does RGD generate through its operations?

RGD’s debt levels surged from UK£37m to UK£41m over the last 12 months , which includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, RGD’s cash and short-term investments stands at UK£10m for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of RGD’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can RGD meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at RGD’s UK£20m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.79x. For Food companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Can RGD service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 85% of equity, RGD may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. However, since RGD is presently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

Although RGD’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around RGD’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for RGD’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Real Good Food to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

