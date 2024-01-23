When does Real ID go into effect? What you need to know about Real IDs in New Jersey

Stuff's about to get real.

Beginning May 7, 2025, New Jersey residents must have a Real ID compliant driver license or identification card to fly within the United States. The only other acceptable forms of identification to fly will be a U.S. passport or a federally approved form of identification.

While this will keep you from flying, it won't from driving. The standard New Jersey driver license can still be used for driving.

How do I get a Real ID?

Real IDs can be obtained by making an appointment on the website.

What are the Real ID requirements?

There are three things you'll need to have before getting your Real ID.

You need two forms of residential address. This includes a valid NJ driver license/non-driver identification card, a utility or credit card bill issued over the past 90 days, a checking or savings account statement from a bank or credit card union issued in the past 60 days, an original, unexpired lease or rental agreement, a tax bill, statement or receipt, or any letter from the IRS or tax office within the past year, first class mail from any government agency in the past six months, and, if under 18, a statement from parent or guardian certifying the address of the applicant.

You also need proof of a full Social Security number. This includes a Social Security card, a pay stub with name and full social security number, a W-2 or a 1099 Form issued within the past year, or if you know your Social Security number and will enter it on the application, and the Motor Vehicle Commission will verify it electronically.

You'll also need your birth certificate or an unexpired U.S. passport. If you're not a U.S. citizen, you'll need to bring other forms.

What is a Real ID?

REAL ID is the new federal requirement for state-issued driver licenses and non-driver IDs to help prevent fraudulent identification.

Do I need a regular license?

If you have a Real ID, it will serve as your NJ driver's license. A Real ID will serve as an NJ driver's license, but an NJ driver's license won't work as a Real ID.

