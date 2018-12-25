What does Red Metal Limited’s (ASX:RDM) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is RDM will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While RDM has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is RDM right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. The lack of debt on RDM’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if RDM is a high-growth company. RDM delivered a negative revenue growth of -16%. While its negative growth hardly justifies opting for zero-debt, if the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

Can RDM pay its short-term liabilities?

Since Red Metal doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of AU$287k, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$2.0m, leading to a 7x current account ratio. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for RDM to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. In the future, RDM’s financial situation may change. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how RDM has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Red Metal to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

