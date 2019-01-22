What does Redx Pharma Plc’s (LON:REDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is REDX will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While REDX has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Is REDX growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. The lack of debt on REDX’s balance sheet may be because it does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. Choosing financial flexibility over capital returns make sense if REDX is a high-growth company. Opposite to the high growth we were expecting, REDX’s negative revenue growth of -100% hardly justifies opting for zero-debt. If the decline sustains, it may find it hard to raise debt at an acceptable cost.

Does REDX’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Redx Pharma has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. With current liabilities at UK£4.0m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of UK£9.7m, leading to a 2.46x current account ratio. Usually, for Pharmaceuticals companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Next Steps:

REDX’s soft top-line growth means not taking advantage of lower cost debt may not be the best strategy. Shareholders should understand why the company isn’t opting for cheaper cost of capital to fund future growth, and whether the company needs financial flexibility at this point in time. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how REDX has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Redx Pharma to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

