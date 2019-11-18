How Does Refex Industries's (NSE:REFEX) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Refex Industries (NSE:REFEX) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 34% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 26% over a quarter. That's tops off a massive gain of 188% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

Does Refex Industries Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Refex Industries's P/E of 1.96 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Refex Industries has a lower P/E than the average (17.3) P/E for companies in the trade distributors industry.

Refex Industries's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Refex Industries's 187% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 108% per year. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Refex Industries's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Since Refex Industries holds net cash of ₹31m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On Refex Industries's P/E Ratio

Refex Industries has a P/E of 2.0. That's below the average in the IN market, which is 13.1. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The below average P/E ratio suggests that market participants don't believe the strong growth will continue. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Refex Industries over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 1.5 back then to 2.0 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.