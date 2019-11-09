Does Regal International Airport Group Company Limited's (HKG:357) -3.3% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

For investors, increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in an investment. Below, I will examine Regal International Airport Group Company Limited's (SEHK:357) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its long term trend and its industry peers.

How Did 357's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

357's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CN¥526m has declined by -3.3% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 11%, indicating the rate at which 357 is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Regal International Airport Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.4% exceeds the HK Infrastructure industry of 6.0%, indicating Regal International Airport Group has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Regal International Airport Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 10% to 12%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 90% to 33% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Regal International Airport Group's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I recommend you continue to research Regal International Airport Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

