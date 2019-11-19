What Does Relaxo Footwears Limited's (NSE:RELAXO) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Relaxo Footwears Limited's (NSE:RELAXO) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Relaxo Footwears has a price to earnings ratio of 65.95, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹65.95 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Relaxo Footwears

How Do I Calculate Relaxo Footwears's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Relaxo Footwears:

P/E of 65.95 = ₹551.05 ÷ ₹8.36 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Relaxo Footwears's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.0) for companies in the luxury industry is a lot lower than Relaxo Footwears's P/E.

NSEI:RELAXO Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 19th 2019 More

Relaxo Footwears's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that Relaxo Footwears grew EPS by 14% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 22% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Relaxo Footwears's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Relaxo Footwears's net debt is 0.3% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On Relaxo Footwears's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 66.0, Relaxo Footwears is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. Its debt levels do not imperil its balance sheet and it is growing EPS strongly. Therefore, it's not particularly surprising that it has a above average P/E ratio.