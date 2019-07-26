Does Reliance Power (NSE:RPOWER) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Reliance Power Limited (NSE:RPOWER) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Reliance Power's Debt?

As you can see below, Reliance Power had ₹270.3b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹317.0b a year prior. However, it also had ₹12.7b in cash, and so its net debt is ₹257.6b.

NSEI:RPOWER Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is Reliance Power's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Reliance Power had liabilities of ₹182.1b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹224.9b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹12.7b as well as receivables valued at ₹35.0b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹359.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the ₹10.0b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Reliance Power would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Reliance Power shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.5), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.96 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Worse, Reliance Power's EBIT was down 20% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Reliance Power can strengthen its balance sheet over time.